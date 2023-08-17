Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s Aaliyah recently got engaged to her long-term partner Shane Gregoire. The duo celebrated their engagement a week ago and now the director’s daughter has shared a video on her YouTube channel giving a glimpse of the couple’s celebration to the viewers.

In the video, we see Kalki Koechlin accompanied by her boyfriend, Guy Hershberg and daughter Sappho. While the trio happily posed together, Sappho stole the show when she took over the dance floor.

The bash was attended by Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Palak Tiwari, Imtiaz Ali, Ida Ali, Alaya F, among others.

In the month of May, Aaliyah shared an adorable moment after his boyfriend’s proposal. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “soooooo THIS HAPPENED!!!!! to my best friend, my partner, my soulmate and now my FIANCÉ! you are the love of my life. thank you for showing me what real & unconditional love feels like. saying yes to you was the easiest thing i’ve ever done & i can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you, my love.I love you forever & always Fiancé (still can’t believe i get to call you that AAHHHH).”

On the professional front, Anurag Kashyap is currently gearing up for the release of Kennedy. The Rahul Bhat starrer has garnered rave reviews in the international film festivals including a seven-minute standing ovation at the prestigious Cannes International Film Festival. Opening up about getting creative satisfaction with such response, Anurag quoted, “This is the film that I’ve gone all out and I’ve made my own film from start to finish. There’s nothing, no regrets and nothing like that. I can truly say that there’s nothing. There’s been a massive support from the studio and from my team.”