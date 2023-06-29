Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui, who was recently eliminated from Bigg Boss OTT 2‘s house, spoke about Pooja Bhatt and Salman Khan, and what could have led to her eviction. While speaking to The Indian Express, she said, “Pooja ji has achieved so much in life yet she is so bitter and negative about others. She kept on targeting me that I am trying to hide a side of mine. When the reality is that I am a little reserved person and I take time to open up. I cannot fight or talk ill about others for the camera like them. I really don’t know what issue she had with me. I was strong enough to call her out and nominate her when needed. To be honest, everything wrong, especially the negativity in the house is because of her. She is the leader of that group and needs to be evicted.”

She added, “She used such a big statement for me and when I defended myself, she proudly said ‘main Mahesh Bhatt ki beti hu‘. Why would you do that? She herself is an actor and director and has been a star in her time. Why can’t she play the game on her own merit? When you need to drop names, you cannot point fingers at me. I was in the game on my own, to find my own identity beyond being Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife but she was questioning me. It’s so unfair.”

On Salman Khan being biased

He was totally biased there; he supported his colleague. That shows how one uses their power against others. I am not scared to say this as I know I wasn’t wrong. Everyone on the show talks about their past, their lives. Pooja ji has, Falaq Naaz spoke about her brother and his time in jail. There is only much you can talk about. I had bonded with Abhishek Malhan and he wanted to know about me. I never spoke ill about anyone.

