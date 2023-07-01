Aaliya Siddiqui has been slamming Pooja Bhatt in a series of interviews post her eviction from Bigg Boss OTT 2. This time, she said the actor-filmmaker carries a fake aura. In an interview with DNA, she said, “Pooja carries a fake aura. And a woman who has never been a mom, can never understand someone else’s emotions. She’s bruised and she’s an emotionally detached person.”

Aaliya supports Abhishek Malhan

Pooja questioned Abhishek’s upbringing on the show, and Aaliya responded in the same interview by saying, “I feel her upbringing is questionable and disturbing too. That’s why she’s questioning Abhisheks’ upbringing- the one who has always treated her with utmost respect.”

Another attack on Pooja Bhatt

While speaking to The Indian Express, Aaliya said, “Pooja ji has achieved so much in life yet she is so bitter and negative about others. She kept on targeting me that I am trying to hide a side of mine. When the reality is that I am a little reserved person and I take time to open up. I cannot fight or talk ill about others for the camera like them. I really don’t know what issue she had with me. I was strong enough to call her out and nominate her when needed. To be honest, everything wrong, especially the negativity in the house is because of her. She is the leader of that group and needs to be evicted.”

She added, “She used such a big statement for me and when I defended myself, she proudly said ‘main Mahesh Bhatt ki beti hu‘. Why would you do that? She herself is an actor and director and has been a star in her time. Why can’t she play the game on her own merit? When you need to drop names, you cannot point fingers at me. I was in the game on my own, to find my own identity beyond being Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife but she was questioning me. It’s so unfair.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.