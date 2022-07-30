Aakanksha Singh first appeared in the daily soap Naa Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha in 2012. She then made her Bollywood debut in 2017 with Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt starrer Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

Film and television actress Aakanksha Singh turns 32 today, 30 July, 2022. Born in Jaipur, Rajasthan, Aakanksha Singh is known for her work in the Hindi film and television industry. She first appeared in the daily soap Naa Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha in 2012. She then made her Bollywood debut in 2017 with Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt starrer Badrinath Ki Dulhania. In the same year, Singh also marked her entry into the Telugu industry with the film MalliRaava.

Since then, the actress has worked on several projects in different languages, including Runway 34, in which she portrays the role of Ajay Devgn's wife. Singh has also made her entry into the OTT space with Escaype Live.

As Aakanksha Singh celebrates her 32nd birthday, here is a sneak peek at her photo gallery:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CggRNeRvAFt

Singh looks adorable in a green skirt and a mustard jacket, which she paired with a white top. With stylish braids and funky sunglasses, we are in awe of her style.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CgZKVTivYjW

Aakanksha Singh slays in this red outfit and how! she has paired a red satin shirt with printed shorts and a matching blazer. Singh gives a playful vibe as she strikes a pose.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CgM7lmDqn2m

Parampara fame Aakanksha Singh looks stunning as she wears a pink dress. The actress has accessorised it with a white belt and has opted for a minimal look.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CgG9-R6KOah

Naa Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha fame, Singh has paired a white top with black and white bottoms and white sunglasses. Singh opted for a ponytail and a clean minimal look overall

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cf_hh2fsSMv

Singh looks scintillating in a blue-green tube top and light green colour bottoms. Her stylish footwear certainly stole the show.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cf6arHcvMQj

The actress posted pictures after her pilates session in her athleisure wear.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cf5lt0IvI6h

Singh shared pictures from her Rangbaazi's dubbing. The actress can be seen wearing headphones and getting clicked in the studio. She looks adorable in a white shirt and denim shorts.

