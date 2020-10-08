Aaj Tak fined for broadcasting fake tweets related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death; Zee News, India TV asked to air apology

Aaj Tak along with Zee News, News 24 and India TV have been ordered to air an apology for insensitive reporting and sensationalising Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

The News Broadcasting Standards Authority (NBSA) has imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on news broadcasting channel Aaj Tak for telecasting fake tweets related to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The channel has also been asked to air an apology, for which the self-governing authority the day.

According to Live Law, the self-governing authority has in its order, dating 6 October, asked Aaj Tak along with Zee News, News 24 and India TV to air an apology for insensitive reporting and sensationalising the actor's death.

"While it is the duty of the news channel to report news, which may be in public interest and the persons being reported upon may get justice from such media reports, it is equally important to present the news in a manner which does not violate the privacy of the dead nor sensationalise a tragic incident. It is important that the dead must not be subjected to unnecessary media glare," NBSA said.

NBSA pulled up Aaj Tak for its “hit-wicket” catch phrase, which is posed as a question, and said it "affected the dignity of the deceased." Zee News' “Patna ka Sushant, Mumbai me fail kyu?” headline was criticised for indicating that suicide equates failur. NBSA said News24 using "Hey, why didn’t you watch your own film Sushant?", a reference to the anti-suicide message in Rajput's film Chhichhore, was offensive and a violation of the late actor's dignity.

Aaj Tak and India TV's showcasing of Rajput's body and other graphic details were also noted in the order. HuffPost reports that AajTak will have to submit a proof of the apology in a CD within a week of telecast.

News Nation was issued a warning for showing images of the late actor's body, but excused after the channel expressed its regret. NBSA let off ABP Majha with a warning to discontinue similar news segments in the future.

On 3 September, Bombay HC urged media organisations to exercise restraint while publishing or reporting any details about investigation in the case of actor Rajput's death.