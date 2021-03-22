Aahana Kumra criticised for brownface make up in tribute post to Jhulan Goswami

While social media users criticised #AahanaKumra for her brownface getup, cricketer Jhulan Goswami commented, “Good job.”

Actor Aahana Kumra recently dedicated a post to cricketer Jhulan Goswami. In the pictures, Kumra is dressed in Indian team's uniform with short hair and make up that has darkened her skin tone significantly.

Kumra wrote in the post that this look is not for any upcoming film, but "purely a tribute to a woman I admire the most after spending time with her and learning her whole story about her journey, her hardships and her passion for the sport."

Social media users were quick to point in the comment section that Kumra sporting brownface was unacceptable and her gesture deepened colourist stereotypes.

However, Goswami praised the actor and wrote, "Good job."

Here is Kumra's post

Kumra was last seen in the SonyLIV original series Sandwiched Forever with Divya Seth and Kunaal Roy Kapoor. Her upcoming releases include Shamshera led by Ranbir Kapoor.