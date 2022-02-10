A Thursday trailer: Yami Gautam-Neha Dhupia-Dimple Kapadia film promises to be an exciting thriller. The film releases on February 17 on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Bollywood actor Yami Gautam is back with a brand new film -- A Thursday. What happens when a cheerful kindergarten teacher draws a gun and holds the children hostage? A picture perfect day takes a nefarious turn as the perpetrator puts innocent lives at risk. Loaded with suspense and unprecedented situations, A Thursday shall keep viewers stuck to their screens till the very end.

A Thursday, a high stakes hostage drama laced with suspense is directed by Behzad Khambata and has an ensemble star-cast headlined by veteran actor Dimple Kapadia, Neha Dhupia, Atul Kulkarni amongst others.

About the trailer:

A Thursday explores the dark side of human nature, unpredictable turn of events and secretive schemes. Yami’s character Naina has a twisty side to her with secrets buried in the recesses of her mind that threaten to overwhelm the country. In the two-minute trailer, we see Naina, a school teacher, taking 16 students of her kindergarten school hostage. She then makes a threatening call to the police force (enter Neha Dhupia and Atul Kulkarni), about wanting to speak to the Prime Minister (Dimple Kapadia). If the police and the PM fail to meet her demands, Naina says that she would shoot her students in ‘alphabetical order.’

Perhaps the best thing about A Thursday’s trailer is that it doesn’t reveal too much in its promo video. For now, we will have to wait a while to uncover Naina’s motive behind this deadly step.

Watch trailer here:

Directed by Behzad Khambata and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, A Thursday will release on Disney Plus Hotstar on 17 February.