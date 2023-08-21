Amazon’s free video streaming service, has hit the top charts with their one-of-a-kind dance reality show, Hip Hop India. The show recently announced the Top 6 contestants and will reveal the super semifinalists in the upcoming episode. Judged by dance gurus Remo D’Souza and Nora Fatehi, the show has witnessed some of the most renowned dancers like Bboy Tornado, Kansas City’s Fikshun, the talented Tushar Shetty from Nalasopara, etc.

As the contestants prepare themselves for the super semifinals, it was recently learned that the upcoming episode will also witness the very famous rap fame King as a guest judge who will be joining in for the super semi-finals. With every episode, the competition seems to get more challenging for the contestants, raising the competition a notch higher, and leaving the judges and the viewers spellbound.

On being asked about his thoughts, the talented rapper said, “Hip Hop India has proven to be the perfect launchpad for the underground hip hop dance community, bringing them to the fore and giving budding and extremely talented dancers a platform to showcase their skills. As an individual, I really relate to hitting glory from the gullies! The passion, the jaw dropping performances, and the sincerity with which these dancers take the art form is something that struck a chord with me. Can’t wait to witness their performances live in action of the Top 6 and for viewers of Amazon miniTV to see these guysshine.”

Hip Hop India is streaming exclusively on Amazon miniTV – Amazon’s free streaming platform for FREE to create a frenzied buzz and ignite an urban street culture revolution.