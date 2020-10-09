A Suitable Boy to premiere on Netflix on 23 October, after BBC telecast in UK, Ireland
Based on the bestselling novel by Vikram Seth, Mira Nair's A Suitable Boy will finally make its India premiere in October.
Netflix on Friday announced the date for its upcoming series A Suitable Boy. Set in a newly independent India of 1951, it brings together a powerhouse of talent, in a show directed by Mira Nair.
A Suitable Boy is based on Vikram Seth’s bestselling book of the same name. After being aired by the BBC in the UK and Ireland, the series is all set for its global release on Netflix on 23 October (excluding the US, UK, Ireland, Canada and China).
The series traces the journey of Lata, a passionate literature student, and her meddling mother’s wish to choose her a husband. Torn between family duty and the excitement of romance, Lata embarks on a journey of love and heartache as three very different men try to win her heart. Also threatening to break with tradition is the charming but directionless Maan Kapoor, whose romantic entanglements begin to jeopardise his father’s political career. As Lata and Maan attempt to shape their futures, India too is coming of age. Only a few years after independence from British colonial rule, tensions are high as its people prepare to campaign for and vote in their first democratic general election.
(Also read — "You're absolutely the most suitable boy": What Mira Nair told Ishaan Khatter after his audition for BBC series)
Principal cast and crew of A Suitable Boy
Director and Executive Producer: Mira Nair
Screenwriter and Executive Producer: Andrew Davies
Executive Producer: Vikram Seth
Cast:
Tabu as Saeeda Bai
Ishaan Khatter as Maan Kapoor
Tanya Maniktala as Lata Mehra
Rasika Dugal as Savita Kapoor
Mahira Kakkar as Mrs Rupa Mehra
Ram Kapoor as Mahesh Kapoor
Gagan Dev Riar as Pran Kapoor
Vivek Gomber as Arun Mehra
Vivaan Shah as Varun Mehra
Shahana Goswami as Meenakshi Mehra
Mikhail Sen as Amit Chatterji
Namit Das as Haresh Khanna
Danesh Razvi as Kabir Durrani
Joyeeta Dutta as Tasneem
Shubham Saraf as Firoz Ali Khan
Randeep Hooda as Billy Irani
Aamir Bashir as Nawab Sahib
Ranvir Shorey as Waris
Vijay Varma as Rasheed
Kulbhushan Kharbanda as Kishen Chand Seth
Vinay Pathak as LN Agrawal
Manoj Pahwa as Raja Of Marh
Vijay Raaz as Rasheed’s Father
