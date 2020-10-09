A Suitable Boy to premiere on Netflix on 23 October, after BBC telecast in UK, Ireland

Based on the bestselling novel by Vikram Seth, Mira Nair's A Suitable Boy will finally make its India premiere in October.

Netflix on Friday announced the date for its upcoming series A Suitable Boy. Set in a newly independent India of 1951, it brings together a powerhouse of talent, in a show directed by Mira Nair.

A Suitable Boy is based on Vikram Seth’s bestselling book of the same name. After being aired by the BBC in the UK and Ireland, the series is all set for its global release on Netflix on 23 October (excluding the US, UK, Ireland, Canada and China).

The series traces the journey of Lata, a passionate literature student, and her meddling mother’s wish to choose her a husband. Torn between family duty and the excitement of romance, Lata embarks on a journey of love and heartache as three very different men try to win her heart. Also threatening to break with tradition is the charming but directionless Maan Kapoor, whose romantic entanglements begin to jeopardise his father’s political career. As Lata and Maan attempt to shape their futures, India too is coming of age. Only a few years after independence from British colonial rule, tensions are high as its people prepare to campaign for and vote in their first democratic general election.

Principal cast and crew of A Suitable Boy

Director and Executive Producer: Mira Nair

Screenwriter and Executive Producer: Andrew Davies

Executive Producer: Vikram Seth

Cast:

Tabu as Saeeda Bai

Ishaan Khatter as Maan Kapoor

Tanya Maniktala as Lata Mehra

Rasika Dugal as Savita Kapoor

Mahira Kakkar as Mrs Rupa Mehra

Ram Kapoor as Mahesh Kapoor

Gagan Dev Riar as Pran Kapoor

Vivek Gomber as Arun Mehra

Vivaan Shah as Varun Mehra

Shahana Goswami as Meenakshi Mehra

Mikhail Sen as Amit Chatterji

Namit Das as Haresh Khanna

Danesh Razvi as Kabir Durrani

Joyeeta Dutta as Tasneem

Shubham Saraf as Firoz Ali Khan

Randeep Hooda as Billy Irani

Aamir Bashir as Nawab Sahib

Ranvir Shorey as Waris

Vijay Varma as Rasheed

Kulbhushan Kharbanda as Kishen Chand Seth

Vinay Pathak as LN Agrawal

Manoj Pahwa as Raja Of Marh

Vijay Raaz as Rasheed’s Father