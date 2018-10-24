A Star Is Born: Warner Bros submits three songs for Oscars 2019 in best original song category

Bradley Cooper's A Star Is Born seems to be taking the lion's share of the Oscar nominations for best original song as Warner Bros nominates three tracks from the film. 'Shallow,' 'I’ll Never Love Again,' and 'Always Remember Us This Way' are reportedly the songs being given for the 91st Academy Awards, reports the IndieWire.

The Academy rules state that there can only be two nominated songs from a single film thus Warner Bros are nominating three to maximise their chances of selection.

The Oscar for best original song is presented to the songwriters for each track. Lady Gaga, also the female lead in A Star Is Born, has been credited as the writer for all three. In case two songs get nominated for the final category, Gaga could well be looking at three nominations for the 91st Academy Awards as she is also one of the front-runners for best actress. The last film to earn two nominations in a single year was La La Land in 2016 for 'City of Stars' and 'Audition,' the former of which won the Oscar.

The report adds that 'Shallow' seems a strong contender for a nomination as it has been praised by listeners and musicians alike. The song has earned over 50 million views on Lady Gaga’s official YouTube page since its release on 27 September.

A Star Is Born is currently playing nationwide.

Updated Date: Oct 24, 2018 19:00 PM