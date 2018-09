A Star is Born, starring Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga, to release in Indian theatres on 12 October

New Delhi: Actors Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga starrer A Star is Born will release in India on October 12.

Warner Bros Pictures is bringing the film to India. It will release in English, read a statement to Indo-Asian News Service.

Cooper has expanded his creative horizons and will be making his directorial debut with A Star Is Born. He is also co-producing the project through his 22 and Green production company along with Jon Peters, Bill Gerber and Basil Iwanyk.

The project is based on the eponymous 1937 film, which was directed by William Wellmam.

In this new take on the tragic love story, Cooper plays seasoned musician Jackson Maine, who discovers and falls in love with struggling artist Ally (Gaga). She has just about given up on her dream to make it big as a singer until Maine coaxes her into the spotlight. But even as Ally's career takes off, the personal side of their relationship is breaking down, as Maine fights an ongoing battle with his own internal demons.

A Star is Born also features Andrew Dice Clay, Dave Chappelle and Sam Elliott.

Updated Date: Sep 21, 2018 10:21 AM