A Star Is Born gets fourth remake with Muppets mashup video, starring Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy

With the release of Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga’s A Star Is Born still two weeks away, audiences are getting restless for a taste of what many are claiming is the front-runner for Best Picture at the Oscars next year.

So, Twitter user Kevin Porter has come up with the perfect surrogate till the real thing comes out. In a hilariously inventive Muppets-A Star Is Born trailer mashup video, Kermit the Frog takes over from Bradley Cooper as country music singer Jackson Maine, Miss Piggy plays Lady Gaga's aspiring musician Ally and Fozzie Bear is Dave Chappelle's Noodles. When Miss Piggy's character Ally is told her nose is too big and will prevent her becoming a success, it obviously takes on a whole other meaning.

Porter has recreated the fourth remake of the iconic musical romance with footage taken from Muppets Take Manhattan, The Muppet Movie, The Great Muppet Caper, The Muppets, Muppets Most Wanted and the 2015 eponymous TV show.

A Star is Born tells the story of a waitress and wannabe singer, Ally, who meets a country music star on the slide in a drag club where she is performing. Sparks fly and soon this odd couple are making romantic and musical fireworks.

“I haven’t seen the movie yet but like most of America I fell in love with the trailer, especially the memes the trailer generated on Twitter,” Porter — who apparently took three days to edit the video — told Entertainment Weekly. “The only regret I have is that I wasn’t able to get a shot of Sam the Eagle as Sam Elliott.”

Bradley Cooper's directorial debut A Star Is Born is set to release in theatres on 5 October.

Here's the real trailer:

Updated Date: Sep 20, 2018 18:09 PM