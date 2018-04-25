You are here:

A Star Is Born first look: Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga hit all the right notes in this promising remake

FP Staff

Apr,25 2018 13:31:53 IST

Bradley Cooper wowed CinemaCon attendees in Las Vegas with his debut trailer for A Star is Born on Tuesday.

Cooper showed the emotional first trailer for the film to some hearty, and rare, applause from the crowd of theatre owners and exhibitors, reports IndieWire.

A Star is Born marks the directorial debut for Cooper, who also stars in the film alongside Lady Gaga, who plays the aspiring singer. This marks the third remake of A Star is Born, which has classic versions with Judy Garland (the original 1937 film) and Barbra Streisand (1976 version) in the role of the ingénue Lady Gaga is playing.

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga in A Star is Born. Image via Twitter

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga in A Star is Born. Image via Twitter

The story centres on a fading movie star who helps an aspiring actress while his own career spirals downward.

The trailer received glowing reviews on social media calling Cooper's passion project a potential award season contender with many praising Cooper and Gaga's "electric chemistry."

"It's a big swing this movie, I totally get that," Cooper said. "But you can't control what moves you. And I always wanted to tell a love story." He added that Lady Gaga is "kind of a revelation in this movie."

The film is three years in the making, and features live-singing on real stages at festivals like Glastonbury and Coachella.

A Star is Born hits theatres on 5 October.

With inputs from AP

Updated Date: Apr 25, 2018 13:38 PM

tags: #A Star is Born #Barbra Streisand #Bradley Cooper #BuzzPatrol #First Look #Hollywood #Lady Gaga #Music

also see

From Venom to Ocean's 8: Sony Pictures, Warner Bros, Disney tease upcoming films at CinemaCon 2018

From Venom to Ocean's 8: Sony Pictures, Warner Bros, Disney tease upcoming films at CinemaCon 2018

Priyanka Chopra says she was denied roles in Hollywood because of her skin colour

Priyanka Chopra says she was denied roles in Hollywood because of her skin colour

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story actor Donnie Yen to join cast of Disney's live action Mulan

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story actor Donnie Yen to join cast of Disney's live action Mulan