A Star Is Born first look: Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga hit all the right notes in this promising remake

Bradley Cooper wowed CinemaCon attendees in Las Vegas with his debut trailer for A Star is Born on Tuesday.

Cooper showed the emotional first trailer for the film to some hearty, and rare, applause from the crowd of theatre owners and exhibitors, reports IndieWire.

A Star is Born marks the directorial debut for Cooper, who also stars in the film alongside Lady Gaga, who plays the aspiring singer. This marks the third remake of A Star is Born, which has classic versions with Judy Garland (the original 1937 film) and Barbra Streisand (1976 version) in the role of the ingénue Lady Gaga is playing.

The story centres on a fading movie star who helps an aspiring actress while his own career spirals downward.

The trailer received glowing reviews on social media calling Cooper's passion project a potential award season contender with many praising Cooper and Gaga's "electric chemistry."

Damn, A Star is Born looks powerful, I cannot lie. #CinemaCon — Kevin Polowy (@djkevlar) April 25, 2018

Bradley Cooper introduced the first trailer for A Star Is Born. It's obviously a passion project for him and that earnestness shows in the footage. Lady Gaga was really impressive even in a couple minutes of footage. Very natural, real, vulnerable. This one might be something. — Eric Vespe (@EricVespe) April 25, 2018

I mean, the trailer for "A Star is Born" just made me cry. Signed, sealed, delivered, I'm yours. #CinemaCon — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) April 25, 2018

Still thinking about A Star Is Born; it felt radically intimate. Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga have crazy chemistry. A fun tidbit: She made him sing live during production. — Crystal Bell (@crystalbell) April 25, 2018

Huge applause for first trailer for #AStarIsBorn, which feels like it could definitely be an awards player. Both Cooper and Gaga look great in it. First fall-movie preview I’ve seen where awards will for sure be in the conversation#CinemaCon — ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) April 25, 2018

Did not expect the A STAR IS BORN trailer would grab my attention the most today, but here we are. Looks great. — Russ Fischer (@russfischer) April 25, 2018

Was very very skeptical but ... The A Star Is Born trailer is 💥💥💥 #CinemaCon — Ryan Pearson (@ryanwrd) April 25, 2018

"It's a big swing this movie, I totally get that," Cooper said. "But you can't control what moves you. And I always wanted to tell a love story." He added that Lady Gaga is "kind of a revelation in this movie."

The film is three years in the making, and features live-singing on real stages at festivals like Glastonbury and Coachella.

A Star is Born hits theatres on 5 October.

With inputs from AP

Updated Date: Apr 25, 2018 13:38 PM