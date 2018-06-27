A Quiet Place writers working on adaptation of author Stephen King's short story The Boogeyman

Author Stephen King's The Boogeyman is in the works with A Quiet Place writers Scott Beck and Bryan Woods.

King's short story was first published in 1973 and later released as part of his 1978 Night Shift collection.

The Boogeyman follows a man who recently lost all his children to a creature lurking in the closet. It has become the latest King fiction to get an option for film or TV treatment, a pace accelerated after the outsized success of It.

The Boogeyman has been a favourite of short filmmakers; it has been adapted into shorts seven times, in what King calls "dollar baby deals," non-commercial and non-exclusive rights options that allow emerging filmmakers access to material they could never afford if they were paying retail, reports deadline.com.

20th Century Fox and 21 Laps deal will be the first studio feature adaptation for the short story. 21 Laps is currently in production on the third season of the Netflix hit Stranger Things.

It's not a surprise that King would spark to Beck and Woods. King called A Quiet Place "an extraordinary piece of work" in a tweet.

Stephen King is the bestselling author of The Shining, It and The Mist and is known for writing horror, supernatural fiction and sci-fi thrillers.

(With inputs from IANS)

Updated Date: Jun 27, 2018 12:54 PM