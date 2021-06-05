Mud director Jeff Nichols will take over from John Krasinki for helming A Quiet Place 3

After winning hearts and screens worldwide for A Quiet Place 2, Paramount has announced the third part in the horror franchise. The makers have revealed that the movie is not a threequel but rather based on an idea from director John Krasinski and will release on 31 March, 2023.

According to a Deadline report, Mud director Jeff Nichols will take over from John Krasinki for helming the third part which is more of a spin-off than a threequel.

Earlier today, Fandango Editor Erik Davis took to social media and shared the big news about the movie. He informed fans with a tweet saying that A Quiet Place film will release on March 31, 2023. He also said that the film will be directed by Jeff Nichols. The script has been written by Nichols and is based on a story by Krasinski.

A Quiet Place 2 featured Emily Blunt and Millicent Simonds in pivotal roles that grossed $58 million over the Memorial Day weekend of post-pandemic moviegoing. Variety reports that it is expected that in its second weekend, the film might collect over USD 20 million. Along with Godzilla vs. Kong, A Quiet Place 2 is expected to cross USD 100 million at the domestic box office.

However, A Quiet Place, which was budgeted at just $17 million, became a sensation after opening to the highest weekend gross ever for a horror movie. The film went on to make $340 million worldwide.

The first part was about parents protecting their children from the deadly alien attack. Further in the sequel, the movie is about the Abbot family, who are terrorised from venturing into the post-apocalyptic world as there are creatures who hunt with the help of sound. By the end of the movie, the two oldest children of the Abbott family- Regan (Millicent Simmonds) and Marcus (Noah Jupe) step up to protect their mom (Emily Blunt) over the dead bodies of aliens.

Reports suggest that Michael Bay, Andrew Form, Brad Fuller and Krasinski are producing the film with Allyson Seeger executive producing it.