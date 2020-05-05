A Quiet Place scribes to write, direct untitled sci-fi thriller for Sony Pictures; Sam Raimi will produce project

A Quiet Place scribes Scott Beck and Bryan Woods are set to direct a sci-fi thriller for Sony Pictures.

Sam Raimi, best known for Tobey Maguire-starrer Spider-Man trilogy, will produce the project through his banner Raimi Productions along with Zainab Azizi and Debbie Liebling, reported Variety.

Beck and Woods, who previously directed films such as Impulse, Nightlife and Haunt, will helm the new movie from their own script. They will also produce the movie.

"After A Quiet Place, we knew we had a responsibility to reinvest back into the ecosystem of original ideas. We are so proud to have partnered with a studio that believes in a theatrical landscape that looks for launching new stories. Our producing team at Raimi Productions helped foster our vision for this film as directors before we introduced the spec script to the town," Beck and Woods said in a statement.

"Sam Raimi is not only one of our heroes, but one of the only filmmakers to successfully master both independent film and the studio blockbuster. We can't imagine a more perfect mentor to help us transition into big studio filmmaking," they added.

The duo previously worked with Raimi on the director's upcoming Quibi series 50 States of Fright.

"Raimi Productions is proud to be teaming up with Scott Beck and Bryan Woods. They have exceeded all expectations in my experience with them at Quibi and we have the utmost confidence in their brilliant story.

"I am honoured to once again be joining forces with our partners at Sony Pictures. We have a wild and thrilling blockbuster that we can't wait to share with the world," Raimi said.

The plot details of the film are not yet ascertained.

Updated Date: May 05, 2020 13:28:27 IST