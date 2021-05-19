Critics have lauded Krasinski's xpert delivery of ‘jump-out-of-your-seat' scares, and compared his style of filmmaking to that of Steven Spielberg.

Paramount Pictures’ A Quiet Place Part II will be hitting the US theatres on 28 May. Its world premiere was scheduled for 8 March, 2020, however, due to the COVID-19 -19 pandemic, the theatrical release got delayed. In the UK, the film will release on 3 June while it has 27 May as its release date in Australia.

Starring Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe, this horror film is a sequel to A Quiet Place which released in 2018. The basic plotline of A Quiet Place Part II is about a family trying to survive in a post-apocalyptic world with monsters that have an incredibly sensitive sense of hearing.

The first reviews of the film are out.

Here are what the critics are saying about director John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place Part II:

Deadline: According to this movie review, the director has become an ‘expert’ in delivering ‘jump-out-of-your-seat scares.’ The review also states that the sequel seems viable because A Quiet Place Part II also somehow reinforces the themes of survival as the world has lived through a pandemic.

Collider: The sequel of the 2018 film has used monsters more intimately this time, as per the publication. Comparing Krasinski’s style to that of Steven Spielberg, the review said that the director is building a story the way Spielberg does, by “expanding the world and digging deeper into the personal heart at its centre”.

IndieWire: The review praises Krasinski for pumping up the emotion early in the film. At the same time, he also secured the familial bond of the Abbotts and introduced new characters.

The Guardian: The publication has called A Quiet Place Part II as an effective and engrossing follow-up. Commenting on the current situation, the review also added that it is impossible to not see the alien monsters as Covid metaphors.

Variety: Calling the sequel M. Night Shyamalan-esque, the review said that it draws out maximum suspense from mundane sequences. However, the publication states that Krasinski has not addressed the plot holes. Variety’s review of the film added that the audiences might be left wondering why they [the characters] did not do that in the first place.