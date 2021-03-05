A Quiet Place: Part II release moved up to 28 May, announces John Krasinski
A Quiet Place: Part II was earlier slated to hit theatres on 17 September
Actor-filmmaker John Krasinski on Friday announced that his much-anticipated horror thriller A Quiet Place: Part II will now hit the theatres on 28 May.
The film, directed by Krasinski and starring Emily Blunt, was originally scheduled to open in the US on 20 March last year but the plans were derailed by the coronavirus pandemic.
Paramount Pictures had then fixed a 17 September 2021 release for the movie.
"They always say good things come to those who wait. Well... I think we’ve waited long enough. A QUIET PLACE PART II. MEMORIAL DAY," Krasinski wrote on Twitter.
The release date was also updated on the official Twitter page of the movie.
"From writer/director @JohnKrasinski, experience #AQuietPlace Part II in theatres May 28," the description read.
A Quiet Place Part II begins almost immediately after the end of 2018's A Quiet Place, and follows Evelyn Abbot (Blunt), her baby, and two older children — Regan (Millicent Simmonds) and Marcus (Noah Jupe) — as they try to survive in a world overrun by sound-sensitive creatures.
The movie also features actors Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou.
