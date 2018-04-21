A playlist of essential OneRepublic tracks before the band's Mumbai concert, from 'Apologize' to 'Counting Stars'

American pop-rock band OneRepublic are all set to perform in Mumbai on 21 April. The band is scheduled to perform in Mumbai's NSCI in Worli, but before they take the stage, OneRepublic members could be seen enjoying their time in city. In multiple posts on Instagram, the band shared images of themselves traversing through Mumbai.

But before you get ready to attend the show, here are ten OneRepublic songs you should jam to.

'Apologize'

The first hit track that OneRepublic produced was 'Apologize'. This 2006 song features Timbaland and has been taken from their debut record Dreaming Out Loud. This one is a must-listen!

'All the Right Moves'

Taken from OneRepublic's sophomore album Waking Up, 'All the Right Moves' was a major chart-buster when it first came out back in 2009. The song has been certified two-times platinum in the United States.

'Love Runs Out'

This song was featured on the band's third studio album Native. The track gained massive popularity on the internet because of its slick production quality. It went on to become a commercial success, but not their biggest one from the album Native.

'Counting Stars'

Probably the most well-known OneRepublic song, 'Counting Stars' is also part of the Native album. The YouTube video of the track has amassed more than 2.2 billion views becoming the seventeenth most watched YouTube video of all time. The track was a major hit and ended up selling more than six million copies in the United States alone.

'Feel Again'

Another song from Native, 'Feel Again' was mildly successful in North America but was received well in most other parts of the world. This song is a favorite of OneRepublic fans and frequently ends up being a part of their live set.

'Stop and Stare'

Another track from OneRepublic's debut record, 'Stop and Stare' is an essential early 2000s pop-rock track. The song was successful upon its release and ended up being certified platinum. It is known for its opening acoustic guitar chords and the super chilled-out beats.

'Good Life'

Taken from Walking Up, 'Good Life' was a major 2009 hit. It peaked to the number eight position on the Billboard Hot 100 and sold more than three million copies in the United States. With its unique musical delivery, 'Good Life' has lyrics that anyone can relate to.

'Secrets'

Another track from their debut record, 'Secrets' is a crowd favorite. The song is known for its ambiguous meaning and incredibly catchy tune. The song was particularly successful in Europe.

'Say (All I Need)'

One of their earliest tracks, 'Say (All I Need)' was released in 2007. The song is frequently played at OneRepublic live shows and is a crowd favorite for its romantic vibe and touching lyrics.

'If I Lose Myself'

Another very popular song, 'If I Lose Myself' spawned different remix versions after it was released. The Alesso vs. OneRepublic version is particularly popular with the band incorporating the version in their live shows. Despite its positive sounds, the song is actually about the lead vocalist's fear of dying in an airplane crash.

Updated Date: Apr 21, 2018 18:02 PM