A master list of India's female indie and pop songwriters and composers: Putting a spotlight on the women who make their own music

This is less a column than a list. But it’s an important one.

A couple of days before Women’s Day, I read about UK music rights collection society PRS For Music’s 100 Women Changing Music chart, which listed that country’s most popular female songwriters and composers of 2019 based on the number of times their tunes had been streamed, downloaded, broadcast and performed over the last year.

It prompted me to think about whether I could come up with the names of 100 women songwriters and composers working in India’s independent and pop music industries. After including Indian-origin acts, my list comprised 110 names. (Note that unlike PRS For Music, I did not count the members of duos and groups separately.)

I knew of course that this tally was far from comprehensive. It left out, for instance, several artists from the country’s many regional-language music scenes. So I shared the list on Facebook, tagged a number of industry folk, made the post public and asked viewers to comment with the names of female performers who write their own lyrics and music. In just a few hours, I got almost 100 suggestions, which I added to an updated list, which is currently double the size of the original.

I’m not sure if some people misunderstood how it was put together but I couldn’t find writing or composing credits for more than 30 out of the vocalists whose names were proposed. In some cases, however, the singers simply hadn’t been given their due. For example, Suzanne D’Mello of a cappella ensemble RaagaTrippin’ mentioned that she’s written the English lyrics for many of the Bollywood tracks she’s sung.

There’s also a lack of adequate metadata for Indian music releases. Lyricists’ and producers’ names are missing from most audio streaming services. This information is usually provided to them by the labels or in the case of independent acts, the artists themselves so it’s a pan-industry issue.

There have been countless articles written about the reasons why there’s such a huge gender imbalance in our music industry – I’ve dedicated two previous columns to it, one each in 2018 and 2019 – so I won’t go over them again. My list was written to show the nation’s festival programmers – who frequently cite the scarcity of talent as the main reason for the paltry percentages of women in their line-ups – that there are far more female artists than perceived. Maybe they aren’t looking hard enough.

Sadly, we find ourselves at a time when we can’t say for sure if any Indian music festivals will take place this year, but that doesn’t make this list, which now has nearly 230 names, any less relevant. Given that we’ve all been left with more time on our hands during these weeks of social distancing, I recommend taking the opportunity to randomly pick an artist whose music you have never heard before and explore their repertoire.

Unsurprisingly, there are a disproportionate number of singer-songwriters but you might also discover electronic music producers, rappers, instrumentalists and even a couple of classical musicians. While a few of them have populated their YouTube channels with covers and mash-ups of other people’s tunes and just a stray original or two, the majority have at least an EP’s worth of tracks uploaded on streaming services.

The list, by its very nature, is one that will keep growing but because I had multiple requests to publish it somewhere apart from Facebook, I decided to make it the subject of my column. Here it is, with 225 names as of the end of March 2020. (For those who chance upon it in the months and years to come, know that you can see an updated version here.)

Aabha Hanjura

Aarifah Rebello

Aastha Atray

Aayushi Karnik*

Abilasha Sinha*

Aditi Ramesh

Aditi Singh Sharma

Agent

Akrti

Alexis D’Souza

Alisha Batth

Alisha Pais

Amanda Sodhi

Amani Kerr

Ambika Nayak

Ambili Menon

Amrit Kaur*

Ananya Birla

Ananya Sharma (Queendom)

Andrea Jeremiah

Andrea Tariang

Anisha Lakshmanan

Anisha Uppal

Anjali Sankaran (Atlas and the Sky)

Anju Brahmasmi

Anmol Malik

Annette Philip*

Anokha S Kumar (Ink Of Bard)

Anoushka Shankar*

Anushka Jagtiani

Anuksha Manchanda

Anusha Ramasubramoney (Second Sight)

Anushree Gupta (Sukanti and Anushree)

Arati Rao-Shetty

Aria Nanji

Aruna Jade

Arunaja

Banat Kaur

Barbie Rajput

Bawari Basanti

Bianca Gomes

Bianca Love*

Bindhu Malini

Brecilla Dsouza (My Kind Of Blue/Queendom)

Caralisa Monteiro

Chandana Bala Kalyan

Chhavi Sodhani

Chinmayi Tripathi

Deane Sequeira

Dee MC

Deveshi Sahgal

Ditty

DJ Paroma

Dot.

Fame Sangma

Fluro

Gaya Tideman*

Geetu Hinduja

Gouri and Aksha

Gowry Lekshmi

GrapeGuitarBox (Teenasai Balamu)

Gwen Dias

Hanita Bhambri

Hard Kaur

Harshdeep Kaur

Hiral Viradia

Ila Arun

Ipshita Roy

Isheeta Chakravarty

Janvi Anand*

Jasleen Aulakh

Jasleen Royal

Jasmine Chandla

Jasmine Jethwa*

Jerusha Rai*

Kaleekarma

Kalpana Patowary

Kalyani

Kamakshi Khanna

Kanchan Daniel

Kanika Kapoor

Karshni

Kavita Seth

Kavya Trehan (Mosko)

Kaysee aka Kabyashree Bora

Keertana Bhoopal/KetoNation

Kimberley Rodrigues

Komorebi

Krameri

Lopa Mudra

L’nee Golay*

Madame Gandhi*

Madhuri Jagadeesh (Moon Arra)

MADM

Mali

Manasi Scott

Manta Sidhu

MC Manmeet Kaur

Meba Ofilia

Meera Desai

Mekkoh/The Vinyl Records

Merlin D’Souza

Mohini Dey

Monali Thakur

Monica Dogra

Mridula Varier

Naaz Sultana

Nandini Srikar

Naom Chhangte (Jenny and the Cinematics)

Natania Lalwani*

Neecia Majolly

Neha Bhasin

Nirali Kartik (Maati Baani)

Nirmika Singh

Nisa Shetty

Nitika Kurian

Noni Mouse

Nooran Sisters

Noush Like Sploosh*

Nupur Pant

Nush Lewis

Ose*

Paloma Majumdar (Paloma and Adil)

Pardafash

Paroma Dasgupta

Pavitra Chari (Shadow and Light)

Plastic Parvati

Pooja Mazoomdar

Pragnya Wakhlu

Pranita NP

Prakti

Prarthana Sen

Pratichee Mohapatra

Priya Darshini*

Priya Sairaya

Pulpy Shilpy

Rachita Arora

Radha Thomas

Raia

Raja Kumari*

Ramya Pothuri

Rasika Shekar

Rashmeet Kaur

Raveena Aurora*

Reble

Reema Gadani

Retromist

Richa Sharma

Rika*

Rinky Sharma

Ritu Agarwal

Saachi

Saba Azad (Madboy/Mink)

Saltwater

Sandunes

Sanoli Chowdhury

Sanjeeta Bhattacharya

Shashaa Tirupati

Sayantika Ghosh

Sentirenla Lucia

Shakthisree Gopalan

Shalini Mohan (Ginny & the Bottle)

Shazneen Arethna

Shia O.G.

Shibani Kashyap

Shilpa Ananth*

Shireen Ghosh (Whale In The Pond)

Shirley Setia

Shivani Ahlowalia

Shraddha Pandit

Shrinidhi Ghatate

Shruti Pathak

Shubhangi Joshi

Shubha Mudgal

Shubhangi Tewari

Simetri

Siri

Sithara Krishnakumar

Siya Arora

Smokey

Sneha Khanwalkar

Sofia Ashraf

Sonam Kalra

Sona Mohapatra

Sonia Rao*

Sonia Saigal

Sreya Muthukumar (Shorthand)

Subhadra Kamath

Subhi*

Subholina Sen

Suchi*

Suchismita Das

Sukhmani Malik (Hari and Sukhmani)

Sukriti Kakar and Prakriti Kakar

Suman Sridhar

Suneeta Rao

Sunita Bhuyan

Susheela Raman*

Suzanne D’Mello

Swapnali Raaj Sachdeva (High)

Swati Bhatt

Taamara Krishna

Tanisha Serrao

Tanushree Dwivedi (Zehen)

Tanya Nambiar

Tapasi Bhattacharya (Rejected Cartoons)

Tracy De Sa*

The Snake Charmer

Tipriti Kharbangar (Soulmate)

Tritha Sinha

Tyesha Kohli

Vamsi Krishna

Vanishree Sahu

Varijashree Venugopal

Varshita Ramesh

Vasuda Sharma

Vasundhra Vee

Vibha Saraf

Vibhuti Ghosh

Vidya Vox*

Virie

Vrinda*

Zila Khan

Zoe Siddharth

Zoya*

*Indian-origin artists based out of the country part or all of the time

Recently played

In case you missed my last column, know that I’m maintaining a log of all the Indian independent music albums and EPs of 2020. Since I published the piece, several artists and their management teams and fans have emailed me the details of their recent and upcoming releases. The list gets longer every day – as you can see, I’m all about lists – and as a result, this time around, I’m not highlighting just one or two sets but recommending four new albums: alternative rock veterans Thermal and a Quarter’s politically-charged A World Gone Mad (it’s their eighth full-length effort including triple-CD 3 Wheels 9 Lives, making them the most prolific Indian independent band of all time); electro-jazz quartet Ape Echoes’ groove-filled Charlie Dreams of Escape; Urdu singer-songwriter Sameer Rahat’s poetic Aamad; and hard rock duo Diarchy’s headbang-inducing Splitfire. Also worth checking out are electronic music EPs by producers Arjun Vagale, Corridors, Nate08, Oceantied, Stalvart John, Yung.Raj and Zilik, each of which were put out during the past fortnight and could potentially provide a suitable soundtrack for your next Zoom party.

Amit Gurbaxani is a Mumbai-based journalist who has been writing about music, specifically the country's independent scene, for nearly two decades. He tweets @TheGroovebox

