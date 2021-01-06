A look at Om Puri's posthumous films on actor's fourth death anniversary

From Tubelight to Omprakash Zindabad, watch Om Puri's films that released posthumously

Veteran actor Om Puri breathed his last on 6 January 2017. Known for his roles in films like Aakrosh, Arohan, Ardh Satya, the Padma Shri awardee also appeared in international cinema, a number of times. The actor who passed away at the age of 66, was a product of the National School of Drama and studied theatre there along with fellow actor Naseeruddin Shah.

The actor could seamlessly slip into any role, be it a peasant who is compelled by circumstances to move to Kolkata in City of Joy, or a tribesman accused of murdering his wife in Aakrosh, or even a village elder who becomes the final bastion between good and evil in Mirch Masala.

The actor was one of the first prominent Indians to feature in Hollywood films with Roland Joffe's 1992 directorial City of Joy and even worked in cinemas like Wolf and The Ghost and The Darkness.

While the actor’s death brought about an end to an era in cinema, his legacy lives on in films he did in his lifetime, some of which even released posthumously.

On the actor’s fourth death anniversary, here’s looking at films featuring the actor that released after his death:

Tubelight

The team of the Salman Khan-starrer Tubelight fondly remembered working with the actor and dedicated the film to him. The last film the veteran actor worked on before his sudden demise, saw the team message at the beginning of the film write, "We will miss you."

Viceroy's House

The Gurinder Chadha film starring Hugh Bonneville, Gillian Anderson, Manish Dayal, Huma Qureshi, Michael Gambon along with Om Puri as Ali Rahim Noor was released posthumously as well. In an interview with Hollywood Reporter Chadha said that Puri loved the script and played a resident father and blind freedom fighter.

The Ghazi Attack

Based on the sinking of PNS Ghazi during the Indo-Pak War of 1971, the film starring Om Puri, along with Rana Daggubati, Raapsee Pannu, Kayt Kay Menon, and Atul Kulkarni too released posthumously. Om Puri essayed the role of Admiral V.S. Nanda of the Indian Navy.

Gul Makai

The Malala Yousafzai biopic had a two-scene cameo by Om Puri. The film released three years after the death of the actor.

Omprakash Zindabad

The film, which released on 18 December 2020 is perhaps the last role by the actor where he was seen onscreen after his demise. The film, which starred three years after his death is directed by Ranjeet Gupta and also stars actors Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Jagdeep, Shweta Bhardwaj, Seema Azmi, Abhay Joshi, Ishtiyak Khan, and Zakir Hussain. The film, originally titled Rambhajjan Zindabad was changed to Omprakash Zindabad as a tribute to the late actor.