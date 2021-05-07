'I'm excited about bringing even more diversity to screen in an even bigger way,' Lilly Singh said about her future project plans

NBC’s late-night show, A Little Late With Lilly Singh, is going to end soon only after two seasons. Comedian and talk-show host Lilly Singh has confirmed the news on social media. In the Instagram post, she also revealed her future plans.

The comedian has signed a first-look producing deal with NBCUniversal’s Universal Television Alternative Studio. She is planning to create new projects for the company.

Lilly posted an official statement on Instagram and shared that she is proud of the progress the show made in diversifying late night. The second season of the show gave 21 people their late-night debut which is pretty incredible and it has been an honour, she added.

Lilly’s company Unicorn Island Productions is also developing a comedy series for Netflix with creator Kenya Barris. She is going to star in the show.

Informing her fans about the upcoming comedy project on Netflix, she further wrote, "I have a desire to make longer-form content telling underrepresented stories, which is difficult to execute on a nightly show. I'm excited about bringing even more diversity to screen in an even bigger way”.

Meanwhile, UTAS President Toby Gorman congratulated the young host and asserted that they are thrilled to bring in more laughter by partnering with Lilly.

A Little Late With Lilly Singh is aired on weeknights while its last episode will be aired on Thursday (3 June). The show premiered in 2019 replacing Carson Daly’s long-running program Last Call making Lilly the only woman hosting a network’s late-night show.