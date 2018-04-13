You are here:

A Kid Like Jake trailer: Priyanka Chopra stars alongside Claire Danes, Jim Parsons in this riveting tale about gender nonconformity

FP Staff

Apr,13 2018 19:10:14 IST

The first trailer for A Kid Like Jake, which is Priyanka Chopra's second feature length Hollywood movie after Baywatch, has been released.

The story of A Kid Like Jake revolves around a Brooklyn couple who has always known that their four-year-old son is more interested in fairy tale princesses than toy cars. When his preschool director points out that his gender-nonconforming play may be more than a phase, the couple is forced to rethink their roles as parents and spouses.

Watch the trailer below:

A Kid Like Jake stars Claire Danes, Jim Parsons, Octavia Spencer, Priyanka Chopra, Amy Landecker, Ann Dowd, and Aasif Mandvi. The movie has been directed by Silas Howard, known for directing movies like By Hook or by Crook and the second season of the Amazon web series Transparent which deals with the life of a transgender. A Kid Like Jake has been scripted by Daniel Pearle, who also wrote the play of the same name.

Apart from A Kid Like Jake, Priyanka Chopra will also be seen in a supporting role in Isn’t It Romantic alongside Rebel Wilson and Liam Hemsworth.

The movie had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on 23 January, 2018. The film received positive response from critics after its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival. It is scheduled for a worldwide release on 8 June, 2018.

Updated Date: Apr 13, 2018 19:10 PM

