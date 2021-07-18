There are many upcoming TV shows part of Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe slated to hit Disney+ this year and in 2022.

Marvel kicked off its TV shows with The Mandalorian, followed by Wandavision and Loki. The Tom Hiddleston-led series, that followed the events of Avengers: Endgame, concluded on 14 July with the season finale ending with a cliffhanger.

While the movies have mainly touched upon Loki's mischievous side, the series gave an insight into what hides beneath the wickedness of the fan-favourite villain. A second instalment of the God of Mischief's solo adventure is confirmed, but it's going to be a long time till it's out. The renewal was announced in the end credits for the finale when Loki's file is branded with the stamp: "Loki will return in Season 2."

However, the studio does have a slate of many upcoming TV shows part of Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that are set to hit Disney+ (Disney+ Hotstar in India).

Here is a guide to what is next after Loki:

What If...? - 11 August



What if Peggy Carter becomes Captain America, and Bucky Barnes fights a zombie Captain America while prince T'Challa from Black Panther becomes Star Lord? What If...? is Marvel's first animated series that will explore different possibilities in the 23 movies from MCU and will also feature voices of almost all the actors, who have emulated the various comic book characters.

Hawkeye - late 2021

This show will revolve around actor Jeremy Renner's character Clint Barton aka Hawkeye. The project is a graduation point for Clint where he is able to pass on the Hawkeye mantle to his young protege Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), who in the comics is a member of the Young Avengers.

Vera Farmiga will essay the role of Bishop's mother Eleanor Bishop. Florence Pugh, who stars as Yelena Belova, the sister of Scarlett Johansson''s Natasha Romanoff in Black Widow, will reprise her role in the series. Fra Fee will play a character named Kazi, most likely short for Kazimierz Kazimierczak, known to Marvel fans as the mercenary villain Clown.

Tony Dalton will appear as Jack Duquesne, a likely take on the Marvel character Jacques Duquesne or Swordsman. Debutant Alaqua Cox will star as Maya Lopez, a deaf Native American who is capable of perfectly copying another person’s movements, making her a formidable fighter. Zahn McClarnon will essay the role of William Lopez, likely a take on Maya’s father Willie "Crazy Horse" Lincoln from the comics.

Ms Marvel - late 2021



Imaan Vellani will be seen as American-Pakistani Muslim superhero Kamala Khan in Ms Marvel. Khan is a New Jersey resident, who loves superheroes, especially Captain Marvel. She eventually becomes a superhero herself when she gains shape-shifting abilities. Other actors part of the cast are Rish Shah, Saagar Shaikh, Matt Lintz, Aramis Knight, Zenobia Shroff, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Naki, Azher Usman, Travina Springer, Nimra Buch, and Mohan Kapur.

Moon Knight - 2022

The action-adventure series will see Star Wars star Oscar Isaac play the lead as Marc Spector, an elite soldier and mercenary who decides to fight crime after he becomes the human avatar of Khonshu, the Egyptian god of the moon.

According to Marvel, Marc is "a complex vigilante who suffers from a dissociative identity disorder. These multiple identities who live inside him are distinct characters in the series and will appear against a backdrop of Egyptian iconography."

Moon Knight is directed by Mohamed Diab, and also stars Ethan Hawke.

She-Hulk - 2022

She-Hulk will feature actor Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, the cousin of Bruce Banner, who inherits his Hulk powers after she receives a blood transfusion from him. But unlike Bruce, when she hulks out, Jennifer is able to retain most of her personality, intelligence, and emotional control.

Jameela Jamil will essay the role of Titania, a supervillain first introduced to the Marvel-verse in 1984 and created by Jim Shooter. In the cast, The Good Place star joins Maslany, Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner aka The Hulk), Tim Roth (The Abomination), Ginger Gonzaga and Renee Elise Goldsberry.

Secret Invasion - 2022

Secret Invasion will revolve around a group of shape-shifting aliens who have been infiltrating Earth for years. Ben-Adir will play the main villain in the series led by Samuel L Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn.

Armor Wars

Don Cheadle, who played James Rhodey aka War Machine in multiple films in the MCU, will reprise the part for the new series Armor Wars.

Ironheart will be centred on the brilliant inventor Riri Williams, who will be portrayed by actor Dominique Thorne.

I Am Groot

Here is the synopsis: "I Am Groot will feature the seedling, along with several new and unusual characters joining Groot in a series of shorts."

