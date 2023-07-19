It was back in 202, when Shilpa Shetty’s husband and businessman Raj Kundra was arrested on the charges of pornography through his apps. A year after that, he wrote a post on social media that read- “One Year Today released from #ArthurRoad Its a matter of time Justice will be served! The truth will be out soon! Thank you well wishers and a bigger thank you to the trollers you make me stronger.”

A report by Pinkvilla now states a film is in the works that will chronicle his term inside the Arthur Road Jail. A source told the portal, “The film will present an account of all that Raj Kundra experienced through his tenure in one of most over-crowded Jail – Arthur Road Jail. The director’s name has been kept under wraps for now, but Raj Kundra will be creatively involved in all aspects – from production to script.”

It continued, “It will trace the entire journey of Raj Kundra – from the first reports of the allegations to the media reporting, time spent in jail to the bail. It’s more of a story from Kundra and family’s point of view.”

Shilpa Shetty posts

The actress posted a motivational message on bouncing back in life as her husband, businessman Raj Kundra, walked out of a Mumbai jail after getting bail in pornography films case.

Taking to Instagram, Shetty posted a picture of herself along with a quote from the Chinese philosopher Confucius.

In the caption, the actor wrote, “There are always going to be moments that push you to the ground. In times like these, I truly believe that if you fall seven times, make yourself strong enough to be able to stand back up eight times.”

It takes a “lot of courage, grit, willpower, and strength” to get back up during the “difficult moments”, Shetty added.