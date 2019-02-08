A closer look at 'The Rebels of Sonchiriya'; Mere Pyare Prime Minister new poster: Social Media Stalker's Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Mere Pyare Prime Minister trailer to release on 10 February

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's upcoming directorial Mere Pyare Prime Minister is centered on Kanhaiya, also known as Kanu, who wants to get a toilet constructed for his mother, who raises him single-handedly. The trailer will release on 10 February.

New Sonchiriya trailer released; takes a closer look at Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar's characters

Expectations multiply after watching the *new* #SonChiriyaTrailer... #SonChiriya stars Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey and Ashutosh Rana... Directed by Abhishek Chaubey... #TheRebelsOfSonChiriya link: https://t.co/w8bEHvz8Rb — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 8, 2019

The new trailer of Abhishek Chaubey’s Sonchiriya is a compact summary of all the action sequences in the film. Each main character is introduced briefly. These include Lakhna (Sushant Singh Rajput), gang leader Man Singh (Manoj Bajpayee), Vakil Singh (Ranveer Shorey) and Indumati (Bhumi Pednekar).

Karan Johar shares a behind-the-scenes video from Elle's photoshoot with him and Alia Bhatt

View this post on Instagram

Behind the scenes for the cover shoot of @elleindia with @aliaabhatt

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Feb 7, 2019 at 9:00pm PST

Karan Johar is known to be quite the fashion icon. Being ahead of the trend with apparel is something that the filmmaker obviously enjoys, especially if one were to scroll through any of his social media accounts that have generous amounts of Johar posing in chic clothes. Recently, Johar did a photoshoot for Elle India with Alia Bhatt and shared a behind-the-scenes video of the same.

Warner Bros stage 25 will now be officially named The Big Bang Theory stage

The Big Bang Theory's success is not an unknown phenomenon. The sit-com, presently running on its 12th and final season, got a stage named after the show. Warner Bros has implemented this tradition (though scarcely) on shows that have managed to make an indelible mark on viewers' sentiments. Friends was another such a series which now has a stage named after it. Warner Bros' stage 25 will now be known as The Big Bang Theory stage.

Nick Jonas shares a throwback picture of his Madame Tussauds wax figure following unveiling of wife Priyanka Chopra's statue

View this post on Instagram

Weird flex but okay... #tbt

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on Feb 7, 2019 at 10:51pm PST

Nick Jonas recently shared an image of his wax figure at Madame Tussauds as a throwback Thursday picture soon after wife Priyanka Chopra unveiled her wax statue at Madame Tussauds, New York. Chopra also became the first global icon to have four Madame Tussaud statues modelled on her.

Shilpa Shetty congratulates husband Raj Kundra on his directorial debut with a throwback picture of the couple

Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra has turned director with Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s upcoming number 'Teri Yaad'. The video features television actress Anita Hassanandani and her husband Rohit Reddy. Shetty shared a collage of their own pic with a still from the video, which is largely based on Raj and Shilpa's own love story.

Updated Date: Feb 08, 2019 15:33:56 IST