99 songs trailer: AR Rahman's musical drama charts an aspiring singer's journey to self discovery

The trailer of AR Rahman's musical drama 99 songs has been dropped. It marks the Oscar-winning music composer's debut as a producer and a co-writer.

The project has been helmed by Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy (of MTV's Bring on the Night and The Dewarists-fame), and “follows the journey of a young man named Jay whose life centers around his two great loves: music and his girlfriend Sophie," as per an official description.

The trailer charts protagonist Jay's journey to self-discovery. Jay is a young aspirant musician who tries hard to convince skeptical music labels to finance his album. He finally finds someone who offers him a gig at his college festival. With wind beneath his wings, Jay begins to soar high in the indie music industry. He also meets his ladylove Sophie in college, but their picture-perfect romance takes he hit as he keeps sinking deep into the quagmire of quick fame.

Check out the trailer here

Ehan Bhat, the male lead of the film, was cast in April 2019. Rahman had revealed that newcomers Edilsy Varghese and Tenzin Dalha will also be part of the film, back in 2017. He had also said he took close to 1,000 auditions to cast the lead pair. The actors were then trained in KM Music Conservatory, a music academy in Chennai, founded by him. They also attended exclusive acting workshops.

Lisa Ray, Manisha Koirala, composer-drummer Ranjit Barot, and Indian Ocean's Rahul Ram will be seen in supporting roles in the film.

The film is backed by his production banner YM Movies, along with Jio Studios and Ideal Entertainment. 99 Songs had its world premiere at the 24th Busan International Film Festival.

Updated Date: Feb 19, 2020 09:18:27 IST