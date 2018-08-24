96 trailer: Vijay Sethupathi, Trisha play high school sweethearts in this unconventional love story

The film 96, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha, has been trending for all the right reasons.

With the latest trailer, the lead pair piques your interest with a unique love story. The teaser of the film released earlier last month, giving us a glimpse of how 96 is set to break the monotony of usual love dramas. The newly-released trailer further introduces us to the plot of the film.

Revolving around two batchmates from the '96 batch, Ram and Janu, the trailer kick starts with a reunion of sorts.

While all the batchmates are quite worried and protective of the coming together of Ram and Janu after all these years, the two leads are eager, shocked and yet excited to see each other. All through the two minutes of the trailer, the leads constantly grab our attention with a story in their eyes. Trisha and Sethupathi as Ram and Janu are school sweethearts who lose touch through the years. With their intriguing screen presence and subtle, goofy behaviour, the two actors establish a rare chemistry.

The trailer ends with curiousity, definitely leaving you wanting more of this love story. Considering the strong casting and non-commercial setup, we can't wait for 96. Fans are now eagerly awaiting the unraveling of Ram and Janu's story, as the trailer leaves us asking 'So what happened years ago and what's going to happen now?' Apart from its mysterious and breezy vibes, 96 also stands out for its soothing background score by Govind Vasantha. Directed by C.Prem Kumar, 96 is all set to hit screens on 31 August.

Watch the trailer here.

