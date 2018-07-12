96 teaser: Vijay Sethupathi, Trisha film looks to break monotony of usual breezy love stories

There's more to Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha than meets the eye in their upcoming film, 96.

The first teaser of 96 introduces us to the lead cast, Sethupathi and Trisha, who both seem to be in awe of each other, yet have something holding them back. The two are showcased in a zero-glam and very natural avatars.

The teaser kick-starts with Sethupathi as a travel photographer and there's a sudden shift in setup as Trisha walks up to to the actor. We then witness flashes of a day in the life of the two, as they discover each other against Chennai's backdrop depicting a rather mysterious sort of chemistry.

The slow paced romance hints at being a promising drama and the first glimpse easily gets us hooked and craving for more. Sethupathi and Trisha are the only two cast members revealed so far and the versatile actors leave us all curious about this plot, with their intriguing expressions so far.

There's buzz that the film revolves around different phases of the leads, who belong to the batch of 1996.

All eyes are now on 96 as the two actors come together for the first time and have already raised eyebrows with a rather raw glimpse of the film, which seems to break the monotony of usual breezy love stories.

96 has first time director C Prem Kumar, otherwise known to be the cinematographer of Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanam. And with what looks like an impressive score by Govind Vasantha, one can hardly wait for its release later this year.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?feature=youtu.be&v=Qx7I1j1KVDE

Updated Date: Jul 12, 2018 20:09 PM