96 song 'Kaathalae Kaathalae' sets the tone for an intriguing love story featuring Trisha, Vijay Sethupathi

The makers of 96, Trisha and Vijay Sethupathi's upcoming romantic saga, just dropped the first single from the film.

The teaser of the film garnered much attention for being an offbeat attempt in its genre and now with 'Kaathalae Kaathalae', composer-singer Govind Vasantha delivers the most soothing song of 2018 yet.

With Chinmayi anchoring the vocals and infusing life into Karthik Netha's lyrics, the rightly represents the mood that the makers are trying to set with 96: a slow and intriguing love story. It's now understandable why the makers decided to use the song in the previously released teaser too.

More instrumental than lyrical, 'Kaathalae Kaathalae' has Govind put together a great mix of violin and flute. And this slowly transcends into the beautiful and echoing chorus - 'Kaathalae Kaathalae Thani Perunthunayae, Koodavaa Koodavaa'. This melody, both classical and cinematic is all things love.

While Chinamayi's rendition is outstanding, Govind's assembling of natural sounds — mainly the chirps — make it the soothing track that it is. The number also paves way the much awaited 96 album, which is expected to be one of its kind.

Directed by C Prem Kumar, 96 follows a day or more in the lives of Trisha and Vijay Sethupathi who seem to cross paths with a tryst of destiny. Buzz is high to reveal more of Sethupathi, who plays a travel photographer and Trisha, whose story is yet to be revealed.

Listen to 'Kaathalae Kaathalae' here:

Updated Date: Jul 31, 2018 16:59 PM