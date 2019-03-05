90 ML: Complaint filed against Anita Udeep's film, claiming it's a disgrace to Tamil culture

Indian National League Party’s State Women’s Wing chief Aarifa Razak filed a complaint against Tamil film 90 ML's director Anita Udeep, actor Oviya and other cast members, reports The News Minute. The complaint was filed with the Chennai City Police Commissioner.

Even though the police is yet to register a formal FIR, Razak demands that the director and the cast should be arrested and the film should be banned. The complaint claims that 90 ML is a disgrace to Tamil culture and provokes rape — “Such films tend to create rapists,” adds the statement.

Razak targets the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) panel that allowed title of the film, stating that 90 ML is a term used by people who consume alcohol. The letter adds that 90 ML encourages young girls, school and college-going students to go against 'cultural values' and indulge in smoking, drinking and discussions related to sex.

Helmed by Udeep under the pseudonym Azhagiya Asura, 90 ML also features Masoom Shankar, Anson Paul, Monisha Ram, Shree Gopika, Bommu Lakshmi and Tej Raj.

The film was granted an 'A' certificate by the CBFC and opened to mixed reviews. In an interview with the publication, 90 ML's director said that while she was completely open to criticism regarding the film, she had objections to people making personal remarks against her.

