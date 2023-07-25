It’s certainly the enigmatic presence and unbeatable charm that makes people fall in love with Salman Khan. In 2014, the superstar made an entry on the big screens as Devil with his action comedy film ‘Kick‘. Portraying a multilayered role, the superstar emerged as a superhero of the masses and cemented himself as the most loved ‘Devil’ ever.

‘Kick‘ was a massive commercial blockbuster. Well-studded with action, comedy, romance, drama, and chartbuster soundtracks, the film brought a plethora of entertainment to the audience. Salman Khan in his best action, comedy, and romantic avatar, totally ruled over the hearts of the masses. Having kept the audience in absolute astonishment throughout the film with his subtle character changes in the film, Salman came as Devi Lal Singh and Devil, an eccentric man whose life was driven by the need for a `Kick` or an adrenaline rush. Be it enjoying madly in the parties to getting jailed, Devil is always in hunt of a ‘Kick’ in his life and that’s where the entertainment begins in the film. But more certainly what connected to the audience is the charm of the superstar as Devil, his personality behind the mask and helping nature for the needy people.

While it’s hard to forget Salman Khan’s humorous presence in the film, his hardcore action sequences are also worth eye-grabbing. Who can forget the famous Salman Khan getting off the cycle in front of the train and walking in his swag. That was truly breathtaking but that’s what only Salman Khan can do. Apart from this, the palpable chemistry of the superstar with Jacqueline Fernandez was also endearing and how. Well if that’s not enough, the superstar also gave a blockbuster music album where almost all the songs are superhit, be it Jumme Ki Raat, Hangover, or Yaar Naa Miley. Be it a party, emotional, love, or celebration, the music of the film has it all to serve it all.