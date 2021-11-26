83 teaser: The film is scheduled to release in theatres on 24 December.

Ranveer Singh is ready to bring India's biggest World Cup victory story to the big screen. After a long wait, the teaser of Kabir Khan's highly-awaited film 83 released on Friday morning.

The teaser begins with a visual the glorious day of the Indian cricket history – 25 June, 1983. The video ends with a visual of Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, catching the ball (almost). Kapil Dev's catch dismissed Viv Richards. Indian won the 1983 cricket World Cup, defeating West Indies.

Ranveer Singh will be seen stepping into the shoes of Kapil Dev. Also starring are Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree and Pankaj Tripathi. Deepika Padukone will be seen playing Romi, Kapil Dev's wife.

Sharing the film's teaser, Ranveer Singh wrote: "The story behind India's greatest victory. The greatest story. The greatest glory. 83 releasing in cinemas on December 24, 2021."

In an earlier interview with Mumbai Mirror, Kabir Khan had shared about shooting at the Lord’s stadium and said, “We shot for five days at the Lord’s stadium in London, entering the members-only Long Room where no camera had ventured before, the dressing rooms and locker rooms, then, stepped out on the balcony where the World Cup was presented to Kapil sir. And guess what? They brought out the real-World Cup for Ranveer too. Overwhelmed, he broke down when I shouted ‘Cut’.”

The film will release in several languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

The film is scheduled to release in theatres on 24 December.

