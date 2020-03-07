83 new still sees Ranveer Singh hold cricket World Cup as captain Kapil Dev after India's historic win

Ranveer Singh has recently revealed a new still from his upcoming sports drama 83. The image depicts Singh, (playing then-Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev) hold up the Cricket World Cup after the iconic win in 1983.

Directed by Kabir Khan, the film will chronicle India's win under Kapil's captainship, when the team defeated West Indies in the final to clinch the world cup.

Check out Ranveer Singh's post

Actress Deepika Padukone will essay the role of Kapil's spouse Romi Dev in the film.

While talking about 83 and taking Ranveer on board Khan said in a statement, "As a young schoolboy, when I watched India win the 1983 Cricket World Cup, I had no idea that from that day onwards cricket in India will change forever. As a filmmaker, for me, the journey to that win, filled with raw energy and sheer passion of that young Indian team, is probably one of the most exciting stories I have worked on. And it's great to have Ranveer come on board to play Kapil Dev, as honestly, I could see no one else for the role, ever since I started finalising the script."

Deepika recently shared her first look from the film as Romi, where she is seen sporting a bob haircut and flaunting a black polo-neck top with a cream bottom. Also in the picture was Ranveer, in the official Team India blazer. "It feels wonderful to see Ranveer and Deepika play us. The way Ranveer has worked, it''s obviously something which has been close to his heart. It was something he was very excited to do so the sheer dedication and hard work is absolutely amazing," Romi told Press Trust of India.

Touted as the "biggest sports film" of the country, 83 is slated to release on 10 April.

Updated Date: Mar 07, 2020 13:37:25 IST