83: Kapil Dev's daughter, Amiya, working as assistant director on Kabir Khan's upcoming sports drama

Ranveer Singh will soon take on the role of former Indian cricket team skipper Kapil Dev in the upcoming Kabir Khan-directed 83. While Kapil will serve as a mentor to Ranveer, his daughter Amiya has also been roped into be a part of the film's team as well. Pune Mirror reports that she has been working as an assistant director on the sports drama.

Mirror adds that she also attends the training sessions for the film's actors, conducted by former Indian Test cricketer Balwinder Singh Sandhu. Chirag Patil, who plays his father Sandeep in the film, told the publication that he had only met Amiya recently even though their fathers had played together in the 1983 World Cup.

"We met for the first time while working on the film. She’s from Delhi, I’m from Mumbai and she’s way younger than me. She’s part of our daily training sessions since she is on the direction team. So, she keeps us updated on any meetings we are supposed to attend. Whenever I’m in Kabir’s office she’s there and is very involved in the process, be it planning the costumes or the schedule," Chirag said.

Mirror further writes that after the Mumbai session ends, the team will go to Dharamshala for a ten day long bonding and training session. The film is expected to go on floors around 15 May and will be shot in London and Scotland over the course of 100 days.

Touted as the "biggest sports film" of the country, 83 is slated to be released on 10 April, 2020.

Updated Date: Mar 26, 2019 12:58:17 IST