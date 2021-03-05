7 Kadam teaser: Ronit Roy, Amit Sadh play father and son in Eros Now series

7 Kadam will be streaming on the platform Eros Now from 24 March

The teaser of Ronit Roy and Amit Sadh-starrer series 7 Kadam is out. Released by Eros Now Music on Friday, 5 March, the teaser shows Udaan star Ronit in the role of Amit’s father. Directed by Mohit Jha, the series also stars Deeksha Seth and Rohini Banerjee. Picturised in Kolkata, the story is about a father who wants to make his son the world’s number one player in football. However, as evident from the teaser released on YouTube, their characters take different paths and are pitted against each other in the game of football.

The caption of 7 Kadam states that it is a story that teaches you that your goal is only as distant as the number of steps before it.

7 Kadam will be streaming on the platform Eros Now from 24 March, 2021. According to Mid Day, in an official statement, the makers of the series said that the show is exciting, sentimental, and full of relatable instances. The statement adds that it will be interesting to see if the teachings of the father will guide the son to make the right decision or not.

In an Instagram post where Amit shared the teaser of the series, he said that his concern as an actor was to see a movie being stuck for years. Amit added that after a wait of six years, the movie is finally coming out. He said that it is the story of a family that goes through many challenges but wants to fulfil each other’s dreams.