69th National Film Awards: Pallavi Joshi dedicates Best Actress Supporting Role award to Kashmiri Pandit community

Pallavi Joshi won the Best Actress Supporting Role award for her character Radhika Menon in the 2022 film The Kashmir Files. She dedicated her award to the Kashmiri Pandit community.

According to reports, Pallavi shared in a statement, “I am in Chicago right now for the promotion of our new film The Vaccine War. I am very happy about winning this award, of course, every actor will be happy but I am happier that our film won the 69th National Award in the category of Best National Integration because that is very important for us.”

Dedicating the award to the Kashmiri Pandit community, Pallavi stated, “I dedicate this award to the entire Kashmiri Pundit community and all the prosecuted communities in the world who have suffered at the hands of terrorism.”

In a recent interview with Firstpost, Pallavi had mentioned, why Vivek Agnihotri and she decided to come out with the project on The Kashmir Files Unreported after the grand success of The Kashmir Files. Vikek and Pallavi believe that to make a meaningful film one needs to do on-ground research. She talks about not getting roles in films and explains that the Bollywood mindset is such that once an actor becomes a producer, they believe that she isn’t open to acting.

In that same interview with Firtspost, when she was asked as to why we do’t get to see her on the silver screen, Pallavi added, “Nobody actually calls me to work in their films anymore. That again is the Bollywood mindset, because the minute a person turns a producer and starts working in her films and with women more so, they believe that she is probably not going to act. And when you start working with your husband, they believe that she is not open to working with outside directors at all. So, there is this very deep conditioning that they have in their minds. I am okay with it if Bollywood doesn’t call me. Vivek writes brilliant roles for me and I am happy with that.”