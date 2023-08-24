Allu Arjun is currently celebrating his Best Actor win for ‘Pushpa- The Rise’. The official Twitter account of Mythri Movie Makers shared a video of the actor and tweeted- “Maverick director

@aryasukku and our producers #NaveenYerneni garu and #RaviShankar garu shower their happiness and love on Icon Star @alluarjun for becoming THE FIRST ACTOR FROM TFI to win the BEST ACTOR at the National Awards.”

Rashmika Mandanna reacts

Rashmika Mandanna has extended her heartfelt congratulations to her co-star Allu Arjun for his remarkable victory at the National Awards. Allu Arjun won the title of Best Actor for his performance in the movie Pushpa. Here’s her tweet:

Pushpa- The Rule

The way Pushpa The Rise set its rule all across was truly exemplary and ever since then, the audience were dying to watch its sequel. After rising the excitement with two unique concept videos announcing the film, the first poster of Pushpa 2 The Rule came as an absolute treat from the makers that took over the minds within no time.

The nation was left standstill for a couple of days with the release of Where is Pushpa? snippet that went on to create extremely high anticipation for the launch of the unique concept video #HuntForPushpa which dropped at 4.05 PM on the eve of Icon star Allu Arjun’s birthday. While the audience was just craked out with these two asset videos, the Pan India star dropped the first look poster that just blow away everyone’s mind like madness. Retaining the iconic swag of Allu Arjun the poster brought the character of Pushpa Raj in a whole new avatar that left the masses awestruck.