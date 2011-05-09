After corrupt cop, comes Salman the dheela character

Ready to Dhinka Chika with Salman?

Ready is Salman Khan’s most anticipated film this summer even as the Dabanng fever rages on. The film’s music launch was held at Film City, Mumbai on April 25th with the producers, Kishan and Bhushan Kumar and Sohail Khan in attendance. Salman performed to the song, Character Dheela, set to music by Pritam, with the staff of Film City applauding the actor’s efforts to recognise their hard work and dedication over the years. Ready, directed by Anees Bazmi, hits theatres June 3rd.

Lights, camera, fun

Double Dhamaal’s shooting schedules have been, just as the title suggests, a lot of fun. All the actors in the film, Sanjay Dutt, Ritesh Deshmukh, Ashish Chowdhry, Kangna Ranaut, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffery and Mallika Sherawat share a great camaraderie on the sets of the Indra Kumar directed film. The film is produced by Ashok Thakeria and Indra Kumar.

