You are here:

After corrupt cop, comes Salman the dheela character

Rubina A Khan

May 09, 2011 19:23:31 IST

After corrupt cop, comes Salman the dheela character

Salman Khan at the music launch of his next summer release, Ready. Raju Shelar/Firstpost

Ready to Dhinka Chika with Salman?
Ready is Salman Khan’s most anticipated film this summer even as the Dabanng fever rages on. The film’s music launch was held at Film City, Mumbai on April 25th with the producers, Kishan and Bhushan Kumar and Sohail Khan in attendance. Salman performed to the song, Character Dheela, set to music by Pritam, with the staff of Film City applauding the actor’s efforts to recognise their hard work and dedication over the years. Ready, directed by Anees Bazmi, hits theatres June 3rd.

Lights, camera, fun
Double Dhamaal’s shooting schedules have been, just as the title suggests, a lot of fun. All the actors in the film, Sanjay Dutt, Ritesh Deshmukh, Ashish Chowdhry, Kangna Ranaut, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffery and Mallika Sherawat share a great camaraderie on the sets of the Indra Kumar directed film. The film is produced by Ashok Thakeria and Indra Kumar.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Nov 26, 2019 18:25:32 IST

tags: Abhishek Bachchan , AishwaryaRai , Arshad Warsi , EyesOnYou , Mallika Sherwat , Ritesh Deshmukh

also see

John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz, director Anees Bazmee and others discuss Pagalpanti and the hard work behind comedy

John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz, director Anees Bazmee and others discuss Pagalpanti and the hard work behind comedy

Housefull 4 actress Kriti Kharbanda exits upcoming film Chehre, also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi

Housefull 4 actress Kriti Kharbanda exits upcoming film Chehre, also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi

Pagalpanti new trailer: John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi promise quirky ensemble comedy

Pagalpanti new trailer: John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi promise quirky ensemble comedy