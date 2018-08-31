60 Vayathu Maaniram movie review: Prakash Raj, Vikram Prabhu in a heart-warming film with stellar performances

3/5









Prakash Raj once again proves that he is an actor of substance, playing a 60-plus Alzheimer patient in Radha Mohan-directed 60 Vayathu Maaniram. The film has a heart warming story and backed by outstanding performances from its stellar star cast. The film is a faithful remake of the 2016 Kannada film Godhi Banna Sadharna Maykattu, with Prakash Raj doing the role made memorable by Anant Nag.

Professor Govindarajan (Prakash Raj) is an Alzheimer’s patient, living in a upmarket old-age home on the outskirts of Chennai. His loving wife had passed away while his son, Shiva (Vikram Prabhu), is a techie who is obsessed with his work and stationed in Mumbai. He doesn’t care much for his dad and reluctantly comes to Chennai as he is planning to immigrate on a work visa to New York. Once in Chennai, Shiva takes his dad out for shopping, at the end of which the old man goes missing. Shiva teams up with a caring doctor (Induja) at the old age home and they start a desperate search for the missing professor.

Meanwhile Govindarajan accidentally gets into the vehicle of a contract killer Ranga (Samuthirakani) and his associate, who are on their way to dispose a dead body. They land up in the house of a middle class guy (Kumaravel) and his wife (Madhumita) as the cops are on their trail.

The three plots in the film meld beautifully in a feel-good climax. The tense father-son relationship on one side, there is a gangster going through an existential crisis on another. And in the middle of these two plots, there is a subtle love story too.

When it comes to the performances, what impresses most about this film is that everyone has done a good job. Prakash Raj, who has procured the Tamil and Hindi rights of the Kannada original, steals the show as the affable, funny old man suffering from Alzheimer. Prakash Raj is brilliant in a flashback scene where he recalls his love for his wife and how he first met her. Vikram Prabhu, an action hero, has done a truly meaningful role and is fantastic in it. Samuthirakani is terrific as usual as the hired killer. The comedy in the film is built into the plot and very well performed by Kumaravel and Madhumita aided by dialogue writer Viji’s humour. Ilayaraja’s background score is a major plus.

On the whole 60 Vayathu Maaniram is refreshingly fresh and likeable for its characters.

Updated Date: Aug 31, 2018 18:57 PM