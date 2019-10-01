6 Underground trailer: Ryan Reynolds, Michael Bay come together for Netflix's action extravaganza

Ryan Reynolds shared the first trailer for Michael Bay's 6 Underground and it promises all the Michael Bay trademarks: car crashes, high-octane stunts, explosions, explosions, and explosions.

Apparently @netflix now has a 'digital' arm, so you don't have to rewind at the end. Anyway, here's the 'digital' trailer for #6Underground A.K.A. "How Michael Bay Stopped Worrying and Love Explosions More." #digital pic.twitter.com/UcuDYCqpyJ — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 1, 2019

The plot for the film revolves around six billionaires who fake their own deaths and form an elite team to take down bad guys. As the plot synopsis adds: "Six individuals from all around the globe, each the very best at what they do, have been chosen not only for their skill, but for a unique desire to delete their pasts to change the future. The team is brought together by an enigmatic leader (Ryan Reynolds), whose sole mission in life is to ensure that, while he and his fellow operatives will never be remembered, their actions damn sure will."

The action film is based on an original idea from writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who are best known for their work on the Deadpool franchise.

The film also features Melanie Laurent, Dave Franco, Corey Hawkins, Adria Arjona, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Ben Hardy and Lior Raz are also on board. Actor Payman Maadi, best known for films, such as A Separation and 13 Hours, is also part of the cast.

6 Underground, produced by Skydance and Netflix, will be released worldwide on the streaming giant's platform on 13 December.

Watch the trailer here.

