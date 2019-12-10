6 Underground final trailer sees Ryan Reynolds head group of six who fake deaths to take down bad guys

6 Underground introduces a new kind of action hero. Six individuals from all around the globe, each the very best at what they do, have been chosen not only for their skill, but for a unique desire to delete their pasts to change the future.

The team is brought together by an enigmatic leader (Ryan Reynolds), whose sole mission in life is to ensure while he and his fellow operatives will never be remembered, their actions sure will.

The official synopsis of the Netflix film reads, "What's the best part of being dead? It isn't escaping your boss, your ex, or even erasing your criminal record. The best part about being dead... is the freedom. The freedom to fight the injustice and evil that lurk in our world without anyone or anything to slow you down or tell you 'no'."

Directed by Michael Bay, and written by Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese, 6 Underground also features Mélanie Laurent, Corey Hawkins, Adria Arjona, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Ben Hardy, Lior Raz, Payman Maadi, and Dave Franco.

Check out the final trailer of 6 Underground

The clip depicts Reynolds head a team of undercover agents who fake their deaths to use their then-anonymity to take down the bad guys. Bay displays adept skills at creating the Transformers universe find appropriate space in 6 Underground. Reynolds has even shared a sarcastic video on the film, captioning it "Is 6 Underground the most Michael Bay movie ever Bayed?"

Check out the tweet by Ryan Reynolds

🔥Prepare for impact! 🔥@VancityReynolds stars in the most Michael Bay movie that’s EVER Michael Bay'd. 6 Underground premieres December 13th. pic.twitter.com/DltjfiXJQD — Netflix Is A Joke (@NetflixIsAJoke) December 4, 2019

6 Underground is slated to release on Netflix this Friday on 13 December.

Updated Date: Dec 10, 2019 09:26:15 IST