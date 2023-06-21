On this World Music Day, immerse yourself in the enchanting tunes brought to you by the finest musical artists of the industry

Shut Up:

Tulsi Kumar collaborates with international music artist KiDi for this fusion which makes all our desi dreams come to life. Vibrant and full of life, the music video captures the essence of our culture, making it a mesmerizing visual and audio treat.

Deewani:

Sachet and Parampara, known for their soul-stirring vocals, strike the right chords yet again with ‘Deewani’. This melodious track is nostalgic and brings a refreshing feeling. Lose yourself in its sweet vibes and let the music take you on a journey of pure bliss.

Achha Sila Diya:

Experience a profound emotional connection through this heartfelt composition featuring Rajkumar Rao and Nora Fatehi. B-Praak’s soul-stirring voice combined with Jaani’s evocative lyrics paint a picture of love, loss, and heartbreak, leave a lasting impact that will make you hear this song on loop.

Designer:

This peppy and fun track that showcases the brilliant collaboration between Guru Randhawa and Yoyo Honey Singh will make you want to hit the dance floor. With a high-class production and classic hip-hop vibes, ‘Designer’ guarantees an energetic and unforgettable experience.

Moon Rise:

When two charismatic stars collide, magic is bound to happen. ‘Moon Rise’ brings together the OG Punjabi Munda and kudi in a love song that tug at your heartstrings. Guru Randhawa’s melodious voice perfectly complements Shehnaaz Gill’s charm, creating an irresistible musical fusion.

Lut Gaye:

This mesmerizing love song with captivating vocals of Jubin Nautiyal sweeps us away every time we listen to it. With Emraan Hashmi’s intense presence in the music video, Lut Gaye strikes a chord deep within your soul, leaving you captivated and craving for more.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.