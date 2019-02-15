500 Days of Summer director Marc Webb to helm live-action remake of Japanese animated film, Your Name

Marc Webb, known for directing 2012 Spider-Man reboot The Amazing Spider-Man, its 2014 sequel, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and 500 Days of Summer, has been roped in to helm the live-action remake of 2016 animated film Your Name, reports Deadline.

The film is being made in partnership with Toho, Paramount and Bad Robot and will be penned by Arrival and Bird Box writer Eric Heisserer.

Heisserer said that he finds it an interesting challenge to adapt the Japanese film. In an interview with SlashFilm, he said that the Japanese rightholders specifically wanted an American ethos. "You have to find the best iteration of that story based on the fact that they want an American live-action version of the film. They stated if they wanted a Japanese live-action version, they would just do it themselves. But they want to see it through the lens of a western viewpoint."

According to Deadline, the reimagined version of Your Name will revolve around "a young Native American woman living in a rural area and a young man from Chicago who discover they are magically and intermittently swapping bodies. When a disaster threatens to upend their lives, they must journey to meet and save their worlds."

Written and directed by Makoto Shinkai, the original movie became the fourth-highest grossing film of all time in Japan and the 11th-highest-grossing non-English film worldwide.

