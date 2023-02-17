5 years of Deverasanta: Vijay Deverakonda keeps his promise to 100 fans as they jett off to Manali
Taking to social media, Vijay posted a story of his fans in jet looking super excited for the trip, they are hooting and cheering for Vijay in the video. He added a caption: 'Cutest. they sent me a video from their flight this morning.'
Vijay Deverakonda’s all expenses paid trip for his fans to Manali is on and how! Since the past 5 years he’s sponsoring trips for his fans and has been dedicatedly doing so. After a poll on social media, this year, he found out his fans are inclined towards mountains and so decided to keep his promise and take them to Manali!
Moreover, Vijay Deverakonda started this tradition way long back. In the first year, he visited Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University in Masab Tank and selected 50 fans who followed Vijay on social media randomly selected, and were given special gifts – all by the actor himself. Then in another year, Vijay posted a video and asked all of his followers and fans to shower up their wishes with ‘#DevaraSanta.’ He promised that he would fulfill at least 9-10 of the wishes and possibly many more. Then last year, he announced the names of the hundred winners, who will be awarded ten thousand rupees each as a Christmas gift.
On the work front, Vijay has grabbed some great deals in the brand world. Apart from this, he will be seen in Khushi, two untitled- one with Geetha Govindam director Parasuram and VD12.
