Manoj Bajpayee is all set to play advocate P. C. Solanki in his next film Bandaa, and before the film releases on Zee5 on May 23, here are five uncanny resemblance between Manoj Bajpayee and P. C. Solanki to know:

Physical resemblance

Both Bajpayee and Solanki look very similar to each other, be it face or body language, or gestures or even voice.

Tenacity

Both are tenacious and meticulous. Both understand their craft to precision.

In the court

Both Solanki and Bajpayee can’t be separated from each other when they both argue in the court in real and the other on reel.

Never give up attitude

Both believe in never giving up and surviving against all odds.

Successful

Due to this very attitude, they both are who they are today.