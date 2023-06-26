5 Salman Khan lookalikes promote Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on a bus as the film premieres on OTT
Directed by Farhad Samji, the film began streaming on Zee5 from June 23. It released on the occasion of EID on April 21
On the occasion of Salman Khan-Pooja Hegde starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan‘s premiere on Zee5 on June 23, five lookalikes of the Superstar could be seen promoting the film on a bus in Mumbai. They were interacting and engaging with the crowd in an open-air Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan branded bus. They were also seen shaking a leg and enacting Salman’s dialogues for his fans.
View this post on Instagram
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has been critically vital for mass-circuit theatres around the country as the theatres in the hinterland have been dealing with a number of issues post the pandemic, and the Salman Khan film came as a major blessing for their businesses. People have been attending the screenings of the film in really large numbers since its release and there seems to be no change in the quantum of audience footfall to watch the film. Salman Khan will be next seen in Tiger 3 on Diwali this year.
A Salman Khan Film production, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar with all the elements of a Salman Khan film – action, family-drama and romance. The film released on Eid 2023 and had a Zee Studios worldwide release.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.