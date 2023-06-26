On the occasion of Salman Khan-Pooja Hegde starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan‘s premiere on Zee5 on June 23, five lookalikes of the Superstar could be seen promoting the film on a bus in Mumbai. They were interacting and engaging with the crowd in an open-air Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan branded bus. They were also seen shaking a leg and enacting Salman’s dialogues for his fans.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has been critically vital for mass-circuit theatres around the country as the theatres in the hinterland have been dealing with a number of issues post the pandemic, and the Salman Khan film came as a major blessing for their businesses. People have been attending the screenings of the film in really large numbers since its release and there seems to be no change in the quantum of audience footfall to watch the film. Salman Khan will be next seen in Tiger 3 on Diwali this year.