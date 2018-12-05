5 Reasons you’ve got to watch Tigers today

Directed by Oscar-winning Bosnian film-maker Danis Tanovic, Tigers draws from the true-life story of a successful Pakistani salesman who turns whistle-blower on his company when he finds out that the infant formula sold by his firm is responsible for the death of thousands of babies. But if you think that’s all there is to it, you’re in for a surprise!

#1 Real Life Story

Tigers story is truly heart-wrenching. Not only because the movie has a gripping storyline, but also because it is based on a fact that hits a little too close to home. The real-life Ayan from Tigers, Syed Amir Raza Hussain was convinced to tell the world this story not motivated by fame or greed but because he saw himself in the eyes of the affected poor people. He was going to be a father again and was abhorred by the fact that his company knew the facts of what was happening and was still complicit in peddling lies for profit.

#2 Sincere Character Representation

Emraan Hashmi is a curious but well-cast choice. Why? Because his passion for telling this complex narrative as honestly as possible makes all the difference. He delivers a stellar, all-round performance as a rag to riches to bold revolutionary, Ayan with grit and authenticity. Besides Hashmi, you can other members of this talented cast like Adil Hussain better known for Parched and English Vinglish also flexes his acting muscles to deliver a solid, believable performance as Billal.

#3 Danis Tanovic’s Exemplary Directing

Critically acclaimed and Oscar-winning Bosnian film director and screenwriter Danis Tanovic is better known for No Man's Land (2001), An Episode in the Life of an Iron Picker (2013) and Death in Sarajevo (2016). But he isn’t new to films about challenging situations. In fact, he believes that conflict is at the very heart of screen drama and has a particular flair for tackling sensitive scripts with great nuance. His passion for finding unique and compelling stories bring to the audience are meant to inspire and inform more than simply be a great watch. His directorial choices don’t please everyone, but he isn’t trying to and that what makes it great.

#4 Keeping It Real

Telling a documentary-like film with the feel of a feature isn’t easy. Even so, Tigers realistic feel comes from the fact that numerous parts of it were shot on location in places like Punjab to try and make it as believable as possible. Besides using selected footage from 1989 Australian ABC documentary in scenes where characters from the film - Maggi and Faiz are watching television, the team even filmed at a number of Pakistani hospitals in 2013 for specific parts of the movie.

#5 Real Life Release Struggles

Initially titled White Lies, the film premiered to rave reviews first at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2014 and numerous film festivals around the world. But it was never released in India. Four years later and this dramatic film will finally greet a waiting audience via ZEE5.

