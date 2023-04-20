The efforts of a housewife are regularly undermined in a male dominated society. Even though they put in more than 8 hours into this role, housewives are never appreciated, and it is considered as a thankless job. However, a housewife is never just a housewife but is also a loving wife, a dutiful daughter-in-law, a caring mother and she plays many more roles effortlessly and gracefully. Radhika Apte starrer Mrs. Undercover which premiered recently on ZEE5 pays an ode to such women who graciously fulfill their duties towards the family while balancing their work life as well. The movie is loved by audiences across the country whether it’s for the underlining message or for Radhika’s acting skills. Watch the movie now on ZEE5 if you haven’t already.

Undercover is an unconventional action spy comedy with a female lead. Radhika Apte is a clumsy housewife who moonlights as an undercover agent in this hilarious film with a strong female lead.

Mrs. Undercover is backed by an ensemble cast of talented actors. Right from OTT’s favorites Radhika Apte and Sumeet Vyas to the effortless Rajesh Sharma and Saheb Chatterjee,the movie has a bunch of brilliant actors that will keep you entertained and engaged.

Radhika Apte and Rajesh Sharma’s camaraderie and comic timing carry the film through and through. Both the actors get under the skin of their characters and do a brilliant job of delivering their lines with effortless charm, ensuring that they deliver a laugh / chuckle many times through the film.

Rajesh Sharma as Chief Rangeela, and his ingenious attempts to approach Durga at various junctures and convince her to accept the mission under the garb of different identities is hilarious and entertaining. One can see Durga accusing the Chief of being a ‘ponga pandit’ when she is unaware of his actual identity and how she continues to be taken aback by his multiple characters.

Radhika in an action avatar is a treat to watch. The quirky but elaborately designed refresher course that Durga draws out for herself to recall her life as a spy catalogues the rigorous tasks an undercover agent carries out in a rather light-hearted fashion. She elegantly combines her daily household activities with her jaunty secret agent moves. And boy, what fun it is to watch.

