Sometimes all you need is a little escape from the real world and what better than a fantasy show or movie that can transform you into their own fantastical world. ZEE5’s recently released ‘Fireflies: Parth Aur Jugnu’, a one of its kind fantasy drama, centering around a fourteen-year-old kid who meets a mystical kid from the haunted forest of Bheem Mukteshwar and together they embark on a journey full of action-packed adventure, self-discovery, and bedtime stories. So, if you are looking for dramas that will make you escape the real world, then ZEE5’s ‘Fireflies: Parth Aur Jugnu’ is your go-to series!

Let’s have a look at why we feel ‘Fireflies: Parth Aur Jugnu’ is a must in your binge watch list!

Fireflies is a fantasy adventure series, a complete package of everything, right from mystery, magic to mythology. Underneath the larger-than-life fantasies, the series has a meaningful story which is relatable and engrossing.

The Indian family story makes the series relatable not just for young adults, but for all. With ‘Nani ki bedtime stories’ it gives you the feeling of nostalgia and transports you back to your childhood day making you reminisce it.

The series stands out artistically with its VFX and animation, highlighting the beauty of the hills of Himachal as the show showcases the most picturesque locales of Mukhteshwar. With spell-binding visuals, the series promises to take you on an adventurous ride filled with a lot of surprises!

The star-studded cast includes Meet Mukhi, Aekam Binjwe, Madhoo Shah, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Luke Kenny, Akshat Singh, Zoya Afroz and Varun Kapoor, the series promises to excite you. The performances of Meet Mukhi as Parth and Aekam Binjwe as Jugnu will leave you spell bound and impressed! They both flawlessly portray their characters. Madhoo Shah as Nani will surely connect with the young adults.

The series has one of the renowned mythologist and author Devdutt Pattanaik as the script consultant and American comic book writer who has work extensively with DC and Marvel, Ron Marz as the script doctor, which only takes everything a notch up in this series!

Catch ‘Fireflies: Parth Aur Jugnu’ only on ZEE5 right now!